Lindsay Lohan Is Packing 270 'Looks' For Her Upcoming 90-Day Rehab Stay

Getty/seafieldcenter.comLindsay Lohan is supposed to be checking into the Seafield centre in Westhampton Beach, N.Y. by Thursday for a 90-day court ordered stay, but sources tell TMZ “she may bail on the rehab facility because they won’t let her smoke.”



“She doesn’t think she can hack not smoking for 90 days,” add the sources supposedly close to Lohan. “Lindsay asked her lawyers to try and convince Seafield to make an exception and, failing that, find a facility that would let her puff away.”

After Seafield reportedly said no smoking no matter who the patient, Lohan is now having her lawyers contact Morningside Recovery in Newport Beach — where they allow smoking. (Lohan knows this because she rehabbed there for a short time in 2010.)

The only problem is that City Attorneys for L.A. and Santa Monica haven’t signed off on Morningside and prosecutors had no idea Lohan is thinking of switching facilities according to TMZ.

In the meantime, the 26-year-old is preparing to enter rehab by packing her entire wardrobe.

She Instagrammed the below photo of herself packing, with the caption, “90 days and 270 looks.”

The Seafield centre only allows seven changes of clothes — brace yourself, Morningside.

