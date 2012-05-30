Lindsay Lohan Has Racked Up Thousands Of Dollars In Tanning Debt

Lohan has been racking up tanning bills in Nevada since 2007.

Lindsay Lohan is giving the “Tanning mum” a run for her money.Tanning Vegas salon in Nevada is going after Lohan for failing to pay a huge tab accrued between 2007 and 2009, according to TMZ.



A judge ordered Lohan to pay the Nevada salon the sum of $40,000 nine months ago.

So far, she hasn’t paid any of the bill.

Now, the salon wants to get the case moved California in order to get the star’s assets to cover the fee.

Currently, Lohan is set to star as Elizabeth Taylor in an upcoming Lifetime TV biopic of the actress.

Let’s hope her paycheck can cover her tanning habits.

SEE ALSO: The 12 most ridiculous lawsuits in Hollywood >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.