The First Teaser For Lindsay Lohan's $US2 Million Interview With Oprah Winfrey

Just a week out of her 90-day court ordered stint in rehab and Lindsay Lohan has already sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss her experiences.

But the coveted interview didn’t come cheap.

Winfrey shelled out a reported $US2 million to sit face-to-face with Lohan in her first post-rehab interview that will air exclusively on OWN.

Additionally, Lohan will shoot an eight-part docu-reality series for the paycheck – chronicling the actress’ journey to rebuild her career and stay sober.

So what’s the $US2 million question?

“Are you an addict?” asks Winfrey in the interview, followed by, “What does it feel like to be both an adjective and a verb for child star gone wrong?”

Watch OWN’s teaser trailer below.

