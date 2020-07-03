Every single Lindsay Lohan movie, ranked

Walt Disney Pictures; Buena Vista Pictures; Paramount Pictures Lindsay Lohan got her start in Disney’s ‘The Parent Trap.’

From her movie debut in “The Parent Trap” to her iconic performance in “Mean Girls,” some of Lindsay Lohan’s roles are impossible to forget. But the actress hasn’t found critical success with every film.

Here are all of the movies in Lohan’s filmography, ranked according to the critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Films without critical scores were not included.

Lohan starred in “InAPPropriate Comedy” (2013).

Freestyle Releasing Lindsay Lohan in ‘InAPPropriate Comedy.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

0%

Synopsis: “InAPPropriate Comedy” is a sketch-comedy film that tells the stories behind borderline-offensive apps on a tablet through different story segments.

Lohan starred in a segment as Marilyn.

Most critics agreed that the film suffered from one-note jokes that weren’t all that funny.

“This painfully unfunny assemblage of would-be comedy sketches manages to make ‘Movie 43’ look good in retrospect,” Frank Scheck wrote for The Hollywood Reporter.

Lohan played herself in “Scary Movie 5” (2013).

Dimension Films Lindsay Lohan and Charlie Sheen in ‘Scary Movie 5.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

4%

Synopsis: The comedy sequel parodies films like “Paranormal Activity” (2007) and “Black Swan” (2010), as married couple Dan (Simon Rex) and Jody (Ashley Tisdale) start to notice strange, paranormal things happening around them.

Lohan appeared in the film as herself alongside Charlie Sheen.

The gimmicky mock-horror flick was generally disliked by critics, who couldn’t overlook the lacklustre plot.

Alonso Duralde wrote for TheWrap, “This is the sort of movie where you feel bad for Sheen and Lohan, because they hadn’t actually hit rock bottom until they agreed to appear in it.”

The actress starred in “I Know Who Killed Me” (2007).

TriStar Pictures Lindsay Lohan in ‘I Know Who Killed Me.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

9%

Synopsis: In “I Know Who Killed Me,” high schooler Aubrey Fleming (Lohan) goes missing one night. When she’s found in the woods weeks later, she insists that she’s not Aubrey, but Dakota Moss (also Lohan) – a character Aubrey had made up for English class. Dakota must put together the pieces from the night Aubrey went missing to figure out who abducted her.

Critics panned the suspenseful drama, and many questioned why Lohan even agreed to be a part of it.

“A movie as incomprehensible as it exploitive. It winds its way to a climax that is almost stunning in its stupidity,” Terry Lawson wrote for the Detroit Free Press.

Lohan played Lola in “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” (2004).

Touchstone Pictures/Disney Alison Pill and Lindsay Lohan in ‘Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

14%

Synopsis:“Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” centres on Lola (Lohan), a dramatic high-school student who’s uprooted from her fashionable life in New York City to move out to the suburbs of New Jersey. While trying to earn a high-ranking status in her new school’s drama department, Lola and her best friend Ella (Alison Pill) come up with an elaborate plan to see their favourite band Sidarthur’s farewell concert.

Critics thought the film was more superficial than entertaining, and that the plot was littered with fanciful daydreams and gimmicks.

Bruce Westbrook wrote for the Houston Chronicle, “Riddled with contradictions, preachiness, implausibilities, false starts and wrong turns, it tells a choppy, incoherent tale without an ounce of charm or wit.”

In “Just My Luck” (2006), she played Ashley Albright.

20th Century Fox Chris Pine and Lindsay Lohan in ‘Just My Luck.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

14%

Synopsis: In “Just My Luck,” everything seems to come easily to Ashley Albright (Lohan), who truly believes she’s just lucky. But when she kisses a stranger at a party (Chris Pine), she accidentally transfers all of her luck to him. Ashley does everything she can to win her luck back, while the stranger, Jake, is just trying to win her heart.

With a thin script and a predictable plot, “Just My Luck” didn’t impress many critics.

Moira Macdonald wrote for The Seattle Times, “If ‘Just My Luck’ was intended to showcase a more grown-up Lohan (she’ll soon be 20), it fails – but it gives hints of the fine screwball comedian she’s already becoming.”

Lohan starred in “Chapter 27” (2007), a movie about the days leading up to the murder of John Lennon.

Peace Arch Entertainment Lindsay Lohan and Jared Leto in ‘Chapter 27.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

18%

Synopsis: Based on a true story, “Chapter 27” details the motivations that led Mark David Chapman (Jared Leto) to kill John Lennon in New York City. The story focuses on the days leading up to the murder when Chapman befriended Jude (Lohan), a die-hard Lennon fan.

Some critics applauded Leto’s acting ability and thought the film’s subject matter was fascinating, but most reviewers agreed that the movie was hard to watch at times.

“This is a very tough film to watch, especially for Beatles fans that worshipped Lennon, but it does provide a thought-provoking take on the inner workings of Mark David Chapman’s twisted mind,”Richard Roeper wrote for Ebert and Roeper.

In “Georgia Rule” (2007), Lohan played Rachel.

Universal Pictures Jane Fonda and Lindsay Lohan in ‘Georgia Rule.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

18%

Synopsis: “Georgia Rule” follows reckless teen Rachel (Lohan) as she’s sent away to her grandmother’s house in Idaho for the summer. Her grandmother, Georgia (Jane Fonda), isn’t a sweet white-haired woman who dotes on her grandchildren, but rather a stern matriarch who believes in structure and responsibility. Their summer together breaks down both their walls and starts to heal deep family wounds.

In most critics’ opinions, the film’s heavy plot points weren’t properly unpacked by the comedic script.

Terry Lawson wrote for the Detroit Free Press, “If there is a ‘What Were They Thinking?’ Hall of Shame, there’s a whole wall preserved for ‘Georgia Rule,’ a feel-good, mothers-and-daughters comedy about child sexual abuse.”

The actress starred as Tara in “The Canyons” (2013).

IFC Films James Deen and Lindsay Lohan in ‘The Canyons.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

22%

Synopsis: The suspenseful drama “The Canyons,” centres on young, trust-fund backed producer Christian (James Deen) and his actress girlfriend, Tara (Lohan). But when Christian discovers that Tara is cheating on him with a man from her past, their relationship takes a dark turn.

Critics said the thriller suffered from lazy production value and a somewhat boring story.

“A tale of young, vapid, sexually insatiable Z-listers in Hollywood had the credentials to be deliciously awful fun but almost every time something tawdry (and potentially interesting) is about to happen, the film pulls its punches and leaves the action,” David Lewis wrote for the San Francisco Chronicle.

Lohan was Elizabeth Taylor in “Liz and Dick” (2012).

Lifetime Lindsay Lohan in ‘Liz and Dick.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

33%

Synopsis: “Liz and Dick” follows the real-life relationship of Hollywood legends Elizabeth Taylor (Lohan) and Richard Burton (Grant Bowler). It starts with their first encounter on the set of “Cleopatra” (1963) and continues through their complicated relationship that included two marriages and two divorces.

In critics’ eyes, this made-for-TV Lifetime movie didn’t live up to the grandeur of the real couple.

“It feels throughout like those behind it made a deliberately campy, dumb, over-the-top and wildly unconvincing film to satisfy the whims of an audience eager to laugh at, rather than with, it,” Nathan Rabin wrote for The AV Club.

Lohan starred as Maggie Peyton in “Herbie: Fully Loaded” (2005).

Buena Vista Pictures Justin Long and Lindsay Lohan in ‘Herbie: Fully Loaded.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

41%

Synopsis: When Maggie Peyton (Lohan) gets a beat-up Volkswagen Beetle for her college graduation, her dreams of becoming a professional NASCAR racer finally feel possible. At first glance, the old car didn’t look like much, but Maggie quickly learns that it has a mind of its own.

Reviewers were split on the Disney sequel/remake, with some highlighting its modern flair and others panning its weak storyline.

Tom Long wrote for The Detroit News, “This isn’t a movie for the ages, but it is a movie for young ages, the kind of film you can unashamedly take your kids to and know they’re learning the magic of film.”

In “Bobby” (2006), the star played Diane.

The Weinstein Co. Lindsay Lohan in ‘Bobby.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

47%

Synopsis: “Bobby” is a fictionalized account of the day US Senator Robert F. Kennedy (portrayed by Dave Fraunces) was assassinated, told through the people who were close to the famous public figure.

Lohan had a supporting role as Diane.

Some critics admired the historical fiction’s tribute, but others believed it didn’t do enough to capture the emotional weight and impact of the assassination.

Peter Howell wrote for the Toronto Star, “It’s this disconnect between historical reality and dramatic indulgence that keeps an otherwise worthy film from being completely satisfying. There are moments, though, where even the most hardened cynic may have to wipe away tears of regret and loss.”

The actress had a cameo in “The Holiday” (2006).

Columbia Pictures Kate Winslet and Jack Black starred in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

49%

Synopsis: In an effort to change up their everyday lives, Iris (Kate Winslet) and Amanda (Cameron Diaz) switch homes for the holidays. While exploring LA and England, respectively, the two women both fall in love: Iris with Miles (Jack Black) and Amanda with Graham (Jude Law).

Lohan had a small, uncredited role in the film.

The holiday classic received mixed reviews from critics, with some finding it cute and entertaining and others deeming it predictable and boring.

Sukhdev Sandhu wrote for The Telegraph, “‘The Holiday’ is as corny as it gets, but in a cinemascape full of macho grunting and aggressive irony, [director Nancy] Meyers is perhaps right to believe that corniness is what women – and their boyfriends – will be wanting.”

Lohan was one of the celebrities featured in the documentary “Love, Marilyn” (2012).

HBO Lindsay Lohan was in the documentary ‘Love, Marilyn.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

65%

Synopsis: Based on the biographical book “Fragments: Poems, Intimate Notes, Letters,” the documentary “Love, Marilyn” examines the private life of Marilyn Monroe largely through her own personal letters and notes read by other celebrities.

Lohan was one of the celebrities included in the film.

Many critics saw the documentary as a love letter to one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, but others thought the true content was diluted by the other celebrities who were included in the production.

“It doesn’t provide blinding new insight into Monroe’s life but it is filled with less familiar newsreel footage and decent movie clips and has some brief, invaluable glimpses of a troubled inner life,” Allan Hunter wrote for The List.

Lohan played April in “Machete” (2010).

20th Century Fox Lindsay Lohan in ‘Machete.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

72%

Synopsis: In “Machete,” hit man Machete (Danny Trejo) gets double-crossed after being hired for a job. While he’s on the run, he reaches out to his brother (Cheech Marin) to help him seek revenge.

Lohan had a supporting role in the film as April.

The action film was largely praised by critics, who found it entertaining, though a little explosion-heavy.

Jim Schembri wrote for The Age, “‘Machete’ is essentially a fabulously fun cheap-thrill ride of fights, chases, muzzle flash, sexy ladies and over-acting designed to please the genre-loving generation of filmgoers unfortunate enough to have been born after the demise of the drive-in.”

The actress sang alongside Meryl Streep and Lily Tomlin in “A Prairie Home Companion” (2006).

New Line Cinema Lily Tomlin, Meryl Streep, and Lindsay Lohan in ‘A Prairie Home Companion.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

82%

Synopsis: “A Prairie Home Companion” follows the cast members of a radio variety show, including Yolanda Johnson (Meryl Streep), Lola Johnson (Lohan), and Dusty (Woody Harrelson), as they put on their last live production in Minnesota’s Fitzgerald Theatre.

Critics found a lot to like about the musical comedy, including the talented cast and the joyful storyline.

“It sparkles with a magic all its own as an engagingly performed piece of Midwestern whimsy and stoicism. Mr. [Robert] Altman’s flair for ensemble spectacle and seamless improvisation in the midst of utter chaos is as apparent as ever,” wrote Andrew Sarris for The Observer.

Lohan starred as Cady Heron in “Mean Girls” (2004).

Paramount Pictures Lindsay Lohan in ‘Mean Girls.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

84%

Synopsis: In the hit comedy “Mean Girls,” new girl Cady Heron (Lohan) moves from Africa to the suburbs of Illinois and is quickly overwhelmed as she enters public-school life for the first time. In an effort to fit in, Cady joins The Plastics run by queen bee Regina George (Rachel McAdams).

The cult-classic teen comedy was a hit with critics, who found it highly enjoyable and funny.

“It’s that rare teen comedy that both teens and former teens can enjoy,” Jay Boyar wrote for the Orlando Sentinel.

The actress made her film debut as Annie James and Hallie Parker in “The Parent Trap” (1998).

Walt Disney Pictures Lindsay Lohan played her own twin in ‘The Parent Trap.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

86%

Synopsis: In “The Parent Trap,” long-lost twins Annie James and Hallie Parker (both played by Lohan) reunite at summer camp and hatch a plan to switch places so they can meet the parent they didn’t grow up with. When their scheme comes to light, they change courses and try to get their parents back together.

The remake of the 1961 film earned a lot of praise from critics.

Joe Leydon wrote for Variety, “New pic is slick, sentimental and exceptionally well cast, with enough cross-generational appeal to suggest strong commercial potential.”

Lohan switched bodies with Jamie Lee Curtis in “Freaky Friday” (2003).

Buena Vista Pictures Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in ‘Freaky Friday.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

88%

Synopsis: Hardworking Tess Coleman (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her punk-rock teenage daughter Anna (Lohan) don’t see eye to eye. But when a waitress takes their bickering into her own hands, the mother-daughter pair wake up the next morning trapped in each other’s bodies. The experience forces them to understand the other more as they desperately try to switch back before Tess’ wedding.

“Freaky Friday” was another Disney remake that went over well with critics. Reviews highlight the film’s big heart and comedic script.

“The two actors effortlessly pull off the feat of depicting an alien inside the wrong body – you immediately believe that this switch really happened,” Moira Macdonald wrote for The Seattle Times.

Lohan appeared as herself in “Teenage Paparazzo” (2010), her highest-ranked film.

HBO Documentary Lindsay Lohan appeared in the documentary film.

Rotten Tomatoes Score:

100%

Synopsis: In the documentary “Teenage Paparazzo,” “Entourage” star Adrian Grenier examines the relationship between celebrities and the rest of society after his own encounter with a teenaged paparazzo.

Most critics found the subject matter of the documentary interesting and praised Grenier for giving fans a glimpse at his real life.

“Adrien Grenier’s engaging documentary shows that a picture may be worth a thousand words, but it ultimately cannot capture a human being in all their complexity,” Brent Simon wrote for the film blog Shared Darkness.

