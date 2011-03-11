Lindsay Lohan May Strike Plea Deal In Two Weeks

AP



In the latest twist in Lindsay Lohan’s necklace-stealing, a judge gave the actress until March 25 to decide whether she will accept a plea deal—which will most likely land her in jail. Christine Pelisek reports.Lindsay Lohan could be back in court next week if she takes a plea deal in the continuing saga of whether she stole a $2,500 necklace from a trendy Venice Beach jewelry store not far from her home. If Lohan decides against the plea agreement, the 24-year-old actress will return to court next month for a hearing to see if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

Lohan arrived at the Airport Branch Courthouse shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, dressed in a tight leather dress, black stockings and high heels. She was flanked by her mother, Dina, and her younger sister, Ali. Inside the courtroom, Dina and Ali were surrounded by three rows of entertainment journalists and Lohan fans. During the short hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Keith Schwartz gave Lohan till March 25 to mull over whether she will accept his confidential offer for a plea deal. The plea deal will most likely lead to jail time.

