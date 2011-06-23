Today Show Learns The Hard Way That Lindsay Lohan Won't Get Out Of Bed For Less Than $100,000

Matt Lauer reportedly flew all the way to Venice Beach to interview Lindsay Lohan (who’s still on house arrest) for “Today” — only to have her stonewall him from behind her locked bedroom door.



Apparently, Lohan decided at the last minute that she wanted $100,000 to come out and do the interview.

Now, we’re taking this story with a grain of salt — not least because Lohan’s camp could have made the whole thing up to spark interest in such a sitdown.

If it is true, then this marks the second step in a new trend: Lohans actually shying away from the press, as Lindsay’s bigmouth father, Michael, claimed to be doing now on “The View” yesterday.

And it’s not lost on us that Lauer’s looking quite tan on “Today” this morning.

