Letterman Discovers Over Twitter That Lindsay Lohan Will Not Be Reading Top 10

Dave Letterman made a joke about Lindsay Lohan in a taped “Top 10” list for the Grammys on Sunday, so the next day an unidentified, purported friend of Lohan’s called the Late Show about the joke and said that Lohan wanted to respond.



Actually he said that Lohan “wanted to respond with a gift of some kind, like a chocolate valentine shaped like a Grammy, but that idea ran into copyright issues. The friend was then asked if Ms. Lohan would consider coming on the program.”

Answer: yes!

Only she couldn’t because she is currently stuck in Los Angeles after being charged with the theft of a $2,500 necklace. So, the Letterman folks arranged for her to read a Top 10 from LA, and even included booked a location, hair styling, and makeup. They were hoping for some good material of her joking about her arrest.

Alas, Lohan tweeted late last night that she was not appearing on the show. Her publicist also called to confirm that she wouldn’t appear.

“Clearly, this person was not authorised to make commitments on her behalf,” was the official line for the show.

The NYT calls it “either an embarrassing hoax or some second-thoughts on the part of the actress or her representatives.” Admittedly, at this point you really never know with the Lohan.

Maybe they should have tried booking her on Twitter directly! It worked for Piers Morgan.

