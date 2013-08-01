Lindsay Lohan Leaves Rehab After 3 Months

After a three month court ordered stay in rehab and additional two days on her own free will, Lindsay Lohan has left rehab.



According to TMZ, the 27-year-old actress will be staying with a sober coach somewhere in Los Angeles for the next few days, until she feels she can re-enter the real world on her own.

Once back on her feet, Lohan will begin shooting an 8-part documentary series for Oprah’s TV network, OWN. The show will chronicle her journey to rebuild her career and stay sober.

Oprah will also have the first post-rehab sit-down interview with Lohan — who will in turn be paid a reported $2 million.

TMZ posted the first photos of Lohan leaving the Cliffside rehab centre yesterday:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.