Here's How Lindsay Lohan Will Spend Her 480 Hours Of Community Service

Lindsay Lohan has already been in and out of jail after filing an appeal and posting $75,000 bail.



But she’s still staring down nearly 500 hours of community service.

Lohan will be mandated to divide that time between the Downtown Women’s centre in Los Angeles and the L.A. County Morgue.

So what kind of stuff might she be doing?

At the women’s centre (located in L.A.’s infamous Skid Row neighbourhood), Lohan might assemble hygiene kits for homeless women, cook dinners for shelter visitors, sort clothing donations, and tutor women in creative writing or computer skills.

(Driving women to and from medical appointments and job interviews is also listed as a volunteer duty — but we think Lohan’s auto-related legal battles might preclude her from such assignments.)

What Lohan might do at the morgue is murkier.

The Los Angeles coroner office’s website doesn’t advertise volunteer opportunities — and typically, those gigs are reserved for students pursuing a career in the field.

When morgues do take on volunteers, tasks often include snapping photos for records and — gulp — cleanup.

