Tommy Lee Jones Appeals $2M Agency Win In 'No Country For Old Men' Dispute—Here's Today's Buzz

- Tommy Lee Jones is appealing agency WME’s $1.95 million win in a “No Country For Old Men” commission battle. The actor today filed an appeal of the state labour Commissioner’s recent ruling in favour of his former agency William Morris endeavour after Jones accused WME and his former agen of failing to communicate that Paramount Pictures was willing to pay $1 million in upfront fees for the actor to appear in the film, according to court filings. Instead, Jones’ agent agreed to a lesser amount of front-end payment of $750,000. And Jones isn’t happy about it.
- Lindsay Lohan is voting for Mitt Romney, telling E! last night, “I just think employment is really important right now … So, as of now, Mitt Romney. As of now.” Lohan explains her choice by saying, “It’s a long story,” but didn’t elaborate.
- Meanwhile, Barbra Streisand called Mitt Romney “a good actor” during her concert at Barclays last night, adding “He’s a good actor. [He’s] a chameleon. It’s great.” Streisand continued talking politics, telling her audience, “I love Big Bird and I hope no one tells Romney how to get to Sesame Street … or to Pennsylvania Avenue.”
- Jodie Foster is set to direct the financial drama “Money Monster,” which “follows Lee Gates, a television personality whose insider trading tips make him the guru of Wall Street. That is, until he’s held hostage on air by a man who has lost all of his family’s money because of a bad tip. Ratings soar as the entire country tunes in to find out just how much a man’s life is worth.”
- NBC is developing “F*** I’m In My Twenties,” a half-hour comedy project based on the Tumblr blog of 24-year-old Emma Koenig, which also has spawned a book. The project, from BermanBraun and Universal Television, chronicles a woman’s experience as a twentysomething living in the big city.
- “8 Mile” actress Taryn Manning was arrested Thursday morning in her room at the Dream Downtown Hotel after allegedly punching and kicking her 23-year-old makeup artist during a brawl.
- Rapper Nelly’s tour bus was raided in Texas and police found heroin, weed and a loaded gun. Nelly and several others were reportedly detained while authorities investigated, but eventually a passenger named Brian Keith Jones admitted the drugs and weapon all belonged to him.
- Watch Sean Penn and Kid Rock’s odd (and raunchy) political PSA.
