Lindsay Lohan Is Not Impressed In Her 7th Mug Shot—Here's Today's Buzz

Lindsay Lohan’s seventh mug shot was taken yesterday after the actress turned herself over for booking. Only six have been released to the public.



“Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin will make a cameo in the new season. The HBO series returns March 31.

“Homeland” executive producer Henry Bromell passed away at 65.

News ratings have taken a tumble since Daylight Savings. NBC’s “Nightly News” and ABC’s “World News” lost a million viewers, while “CBS Evening News” lost 600,000 in week-to-week comparisons.

New York City Opera and BAM will present seven performances of an Anna Nicole Smith opera starting September 17.

After 80 years, Daily Variety is ending its print edition with its final copy out today.

The first full-length trailer for “Despicable Me 2” is out. Check it out below:

