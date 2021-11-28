‘My love. My life’: Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to fiancé Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan attends the Channel 10 Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia. James Gourley/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan announced her engagement to fiancé Bader Shammas in a Sunday Instagram post.

Bader and Lindsay were reportedly first spotted together at a music festival in Dubai in 2020.

Bader is an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse in Dubai, where Lohan currently resides.

Lindsay Lohan has announced her engagement to boyfriend Bader Shammas on Sunday.

Lohan, 35, shared the news in an Instagram post displaying photos of the couple, with Lohan sporting a sparkly diamond engagement ring.

The “Mean Girls” star captioned the post, “My love. My life. My family. My future.”

Lohan’s also tweeted the announcement on Twitter, confirming the engagement.

Shammas and Lohan reportedly met in Dubai where they both currently live, according to Vogue.

The pair have reportedly dated for two years, with sources spotting them at music concerts together, pre-pandemic, according to The Metro,

Shammas works for Credit Suisse’s International Wealth Management division in Dubai as an assistant vice president and has been employed by the bank for over three years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In April 2020, Lohan’s mother Dina told Us Weekly that her daughter was currently seeing someone she approved of.

“Lindsay is dating a wonderful guy right now,” she said. “But that’s neither here nor there. When she’s ready to talk about her personal life, [she will].”

This will be Lohan’s second engagement. She was previously intended to marry Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov after dating for less than a year. The two split in 2016, according to People.

Lohan will make her long-awaited return to acting in an untitled Christmas rom-com, slated for release on Netflix this year.

Representatives for Lohan did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.