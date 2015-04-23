Lindsay Lohan mistranslates Arabic quote in epic Instagram fail

Lindsay Lohan suffered a major social media fail on Monday after she instagrammed a quote in Arabic, but it didn’t have the meaning she intended.
While Lohan meant to say “You’re Beautiful” to her 3.5 million followers…
The translation is actually “You’re a donkey.”
Lohan posted the photo to Instagram without a caption, but tweeted a link to her Instagram page with the word “Habibi,” an Arabic term of endearment.
The actress deleted the image from Instagram after fans were quick to correct her humorous error:
Next time @lindsaylohan, let me check b4 u post :-) Arabic words don’t mean ‘U are beautiful’ but ‘u are a donkey’ pic.twitter.com/cNKQCdOHDp
— Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) April 21, 2015
The snafu hasn’t stopped Lohan from since posting other inspirational quotes:
Or, of course, selfies:
