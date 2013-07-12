Lindsay Lohan Strips Down In Gritty Trailer For 'The Canyons'

Lindsay Lohan bares it all for her role as an aspiring actress in ‘The Canyons.’

A steamy trailer for “The Canyons” shows a scantily clad, cat-eyed Lindsay Lohan declaring, “I’d like to keep some parts of my life private.” Ah, the irony.



Directed by Paul Schrader (“Taxi Driver,” “American Gigolo”) and written by Bret Easton Ellis (“American Psycho”), “The Canyons” is a gritty, neo-noir thriller about sex and ambition in modern Los Angeles.

LiLo plays an aspiring actress who falls into trouble after cheating on her adult film producer boyfriend, played by real-life porn star James Deen.

Both SXSW and Sundance film festivals rejected the flick — which promises tons of nudity — on account of its “ugliness and a deadness,” an insider told The Hollywood Reporter.

“The Canyons” premieres August 2, and will be available same-day on home-viewing devices.

Watch the racy trailer below.

