Lindsay Lohan Hosts 'Chelsea Lately,' Mocks News Headlines That Happened While She Was In Rehab

Lindsay Lohan filled in for Chelsea Handler and hosted Monday night’s “Chelsea Lately” on E!

“As you all know, for the past 90 days I’ve been on a lovely court-ordered vacation in Malibu,” the actress joked while opening her monologue.

“I’ve been through a lot lately and I have a lot of people to thank for that,” she continued. “Most notably the celebrities who kept the tabloid industry alive in my absence.”

Like Kanye West for “acting like a baby and making a baby” and Justin Bieber for “peeing where you shouldn’t, spitting where you shouldn’t and wearing your pants where you shouldn’t.”

See who else she specifically thanks — and why — below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

