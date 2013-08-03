Days Out Of Rehab, Lindsay Lohan Takes Over Hosting 'Chelsea Lately'

Lindsay Lohan is not even a week out of her three month stint in court-ordered rehab but she’s already back in the public eye, taking over for Chelsea Handler as host of Monday night’s “Chelsea Lately” late night talk show on E!.

The 27-year-old actress seems on her game, and even disses One Direction star Harry Styles.

Watch Lohan try her chops at leading the round table discussion to open the pre-taped show:

