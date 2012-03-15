Lindsay Lohan Hits A Person While Driving, Flees The Scene—Here's Today's Buzz

APAfter a fairly successful stint on “Saturday Night Live,” Lindsay Lohan is already back to her old tricks—the partygirl actress struck a Hollywood club manager last night, which could violate her probation in the shoplifting case.

Real life lovers Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis sign on to co-star as a couple in the relationship comedy, “Relanxious.” The film is about a mentally ill girl who meets a mentally ill boy… cue the controversy.

Paramount has shifted the release date of zombie flick “World War Z” to summer 2013. The film, based on the Max Brooks novel, was slated for December 2012.

Alex Pettyfer put a ring on Elvis’ granddaughter, Riley Keough. The couple have been dating for six months, we hope this doesn’t end with an achy breaky heart.

Meanwhile, former “90210” darling Jenni Garth and her “Twilight” star husband Peter Facinelli announce they are divorcing. The couple have three daughters.

“Bachelor” Ben Flajnik has already been spotted getting extra friendly (and shirtless) with girls other than his fiancé, Courtney Robertson.

“Bully” rating protest picks up momentum after Johnny Depp, Ellen DeGeneres, Kelly Ripa, Meryl Streep and Justin Timberlake all become vocal supporters of reducing the rating to PG-13.

In news that probably only this writer cares about, “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes has signed on to write the “Gypsy” screenplay, which will star Barbra Streisand as Mama Rose. Streisand the perfectionist will also produce, obviously.

Jimmy Kimmel interviews Will Ferrell entirely en español. Watch Ferrell make quite the entrance below.



