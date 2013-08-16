Lindsay Lohan's First Acting Gig Out Of Rehab Will Be On HBO's 'Eastbound & Down'

Since Lindsay Lohan left her three-month stint in rehab, her indie film “The Canyons” has debuted and the actress has taken over late-night show “Chelsea Lately.”

Next, Lohan will guest star on HBO’s final fourth season of comedy series “Eastbound & Down” opposite star Danny McBride.

TMZ reports the actress will play the adult version of McBride’s (Kenny Powers) illegitimate daughter.

E! Online says Lohan will appear in a future wedding scene.

For the past two days, the 27-year-old actress has been posting photos to Instagram of being “back at work”:

This Sunday, Lohan will appear on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network in her first interview since being released from rehab at 9 p.m.

Next year, Lohan will star in an eight-part documentary series on the network.

