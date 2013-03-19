Lindsay Lohan Got Glitter-Bombed While Heading To Court

Photo: NowThisNews screencap

Lindsay Lohan’s court trial got off to a bumpy start this morning.First she showed up 48 minutes late to her court appearance and then a bystander in the crowd threw glitter on the actress.



Lohan’s trial covers her June car crash of last year when the star was accused of reckless driving and lying to police.

The 26-year-old is still on probation from a 2011 conviction for stealing a necklace.

If convicted on the latest charges she may be sent to jail.

Watch the video below via TMZ: Unfortunately your browser does not support IFrames.

