Lindsay Lohan Enters The Betty Ford centre, Fires Her Lawyer [Report]

After changing her mind several times this week, Lindsay Lohan has finally entered her 90-day court ordered rehab stay.



She originally planned to enter Seafield centre in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., but at the last minute flew to L.A. to check into Morningside Recovery because it’s smoker-friendly — but turns out the facility had its treatment licence revoked.

So, finally, just hours before prosecutors would have had to seek an arrest warrant against the actress, Lohan entered the Betty Ford centre rehab facility in Rancho Mirage, CA.

“Lindsay checked in late Thursday night, barely dodging a looming arrest warrant,” reports TMZ.

The facility was a surprising choice, considering Lohan got into an epic fight during her 2010 rehab stay there with a staffer, in which police were called and civil lawsuits were filed.

Meanwhile, Lohan has also reportedly let go of her latest lawyer Mark Heller and re-hired Shawn Chapman Holley, who she previously fired and still owes $150,000 in legal fees.

But at least Lohan will be well-dressed at her new chosen facility. Earlier this week, Lohan posted a photo to Instagram of herself, writing that she was packing 270 outfits for her 90-day rehab stay:

