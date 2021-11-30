Lindsay Lohan’s engagement ring could be worth up to $250,000, according to experts

Lindsay Lohan. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan is engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Bader Shammas.

Lohan shared photos of herself wearing a sparkling engagement ring on Sunday.

The ring is estimated to be between 4-5 carats.

Lindsay Lohan announced her engagement to boyfriend Bader Shammas via Instagram over the weekend.

The “Mean Girls” actress shared photos of herself — wearing a sparkling diamond engagement ring — with Shammas, alongside the caption: “My love. My life. My family. My future.”

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

The couple are yet to share specific details about the ring, although Lohan tagged American jeweler Harry Winston in her Instagram post.

The jewelry company was founded in New York City in 1932. Winston was dubbed the “King of Diamonds” by Cosmopolitan in 1947, according to its website, and is well known for its celebrity clientele.

The ring could be worth between $US125,000 ($AU175,224) and $US250,000 ($AU350,448), according to experts.

Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail at the jewelry brand Brilliant Earth, told Insider that the ring could be worth up to $US150,000 ($AU210,269).

“Lindsay’s beautiful ring appears to feature a 4-5 carat cushion cut set on a classic accented diamond band setting,” Money said.

“Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center stone, we estimate Lindsay’s ring cost to be between approximately $US125,000 ($AU175,224) to $US150,000 ($AU210,269),” she added.

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, made a similar estimation. Fried told Us Weekly that the value of the ring appears to be “near $US150,000 ($AU210,269) depending on the quality of the stone.”

Meanwhile, Apeksha Kothari, COO of diamond engagement marketplace Rare Carat, believes the ring could be worth up to $US250,000 ($AU350,448).

“I would estimate the center stone is a 6-carat square-shaped radiant or cushion. The three-stone ring setting has two lovely side stones to accent the center stone, and a thin band. With high color and high clarity, I would estimate the retail value at $US250,000 ($AU350,448),” Kothari told Insider.

Lohan and Shammas are believed to have been dating for around two years after meeting in Dubai, the Daily Mail reports. With the exception of a since-deleted Instagram post from February 2020, where Lohan referred to Shammas as her “boyfriend,” the pair have kept their relationship private, the publication reports.

Shammas is the assistant vice president at banking firm Credit Suisse, in the International Wealth Management division, the Daily Mail reports.

Representatives for Harry Winston did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.