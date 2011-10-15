Lindsay Lohan's Teeth Are In Trouble And A Dead Celebrity Makes A Comeback -- Here's Your Morning Gossip

- This Armani campaign proves Megan Fox isn’t all postmodern hotness — some genius stylist went the retro route, with fantastic results.
- Lindsay Lohan is getting beat up on big time this week — she’s rumoured to be on the verge of getting kicked out of her community service program.
- More embarrassingly, though, her teeth are under fire.
- Deena Cortese of “Jersey Shore” might not want to quit her day job — or, if she’s intent on attracting recording interest, choose a song easier to cover than Alicia Keys’s “Fallin.”
- Hilary Duff is having a boy.
- We’d just like to point out that the late great Eartha Kitt is trending on Google this morning thanks to Chevy Chase’s frequent referencs to her in last night’s episode of “Community.”
