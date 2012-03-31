Lindsay Lohan Completes 480 Hours Of Community Service, Is Free At Last—Here's Today's Buzz

- Lohan wears a blue lady-suit to her final hearing in Los Angeles.Free at last! Lindsay Lohan has completed 480 hours of community service (most took place in a morgue) and dozens of therapy sessions, ending her supervised probation for convictions on shoplifting and drunk driving,
- Kris Humphries has filed a “Notice of Fiduciary Duty and Remedies for the Breach of the Fiduciary Duty,” in which he is asking for access to any accounting books and records of any transactions during his 72-day marriage to Kim Kardashian.
- Today is National Cleavage Day and Snooki is celebrating by showing off two perks of pregnancy. “They won’t stop growing. I’m scared.”
- In related news, Kim Kardashian tweets this busty photo and asks fans to look at her “light eyes.”
- It’s official, Michelle Williams and Jason Segel are dating and “she’s never been happier,” according to friends. WIlliams better get a sense of humour, fast.
- Good news! “Twins” sequel “Triplets” in the works for Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito…and Eddie Murphy?!
- Charlie Sheen says he would have bought the Dodgers—if he had the moola.
- Rejoice, “30 Rock” fans, Elizabeth Banks will resume her role as Mrs. Alec Baldwin, Avery Jessop-Donaghy, in May.
- Watch Joan Rivers feed Kelly Osbourne Alicia Silverstone-style. Hilarious and disgusting.
