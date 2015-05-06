Lindsay Lohan tells the world she's doing 'Communist Service' in her latest Instagram post

Autocorrect gets the best of all of us sometimes, and today it’s Lindsay Lohan’s turn.

Lohan, who is still doing community service for a reckless driving charge back in 2012 (a judge recently tacked on another 125 hours), posted a picture of the work to her Instagram account today.

The only problem? Lohan captioned the photo “Communist service – office day” with a thumbs up emoji.

Blogger Perez Hilton first spotted the pic:

He also points out the reason why Lohan is still completing those 125 extra community service hours; when Lohan initially presented the judge with her hours, the judge found she was trying to pass off attending acting classes and meeting fans as service.

Recently, Lohan’s Instagram account was in the press after the actress posted a message in Arabic on the site, translated in English to “you’re beautiful.”

It turned out that those characters actually translated to “you’re an arse.”

