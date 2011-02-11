NY Post Covers Lindsay Lohan Over "Craigslist Congressman" Chris Lee

The one thing we wait for after a sleazy scandal is the amazing NY Post front page sure to follow the next day.



So after GOP Congressman Christopher Lee resigned yesterday — a mere three hours after Maureen O’Connor from Gawker broke the story that the married representative had sent sexy topless pictures of himself to a woman on Craigslist — we were sure the NY Post would have a field day, especially considering Lee is a New York rep.

Alas, the “honour” went to Lindsay Lohan, following her scolding in court yesterday after being charged with a felony.

Lee is on page 3.

Oh, well. We can only fantasize now how amazing their headline would have been.

