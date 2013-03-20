Lindsay Lohan Chooses 90-Day Rehab Over Jail Time — Here's Today's Buzz

- Lindsay Lohan agreed to spend 90 days in a “locked in” drug rehab facility as part of a plea deal to settle criminal charges against her Monday. “A suggestion — don’t drive,” Los Angeles Superior Judge James Dabney told Lohan after he handed down her sentence.
- After six days in ICU, Lil Wayne has finally been released from the hospital.
- Justin Timberlake announced he already has a follow up album “The 20/20 Experience Volume 2” in the works. “This whole thing about this only being the first part…is true. There is another half.”
- Sir Ian McKellen is officiating Patrick Stewart’s wedding.
- Ken Watanabe has been cast in the “Godzilla” remake due out next year.
- Though it didn’t fare well in the U.S.,”Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters” is getting a sequel. The Jeremy Renner flick took off overseas earning $151 million.
- The “Girls” audience didn’t grow this season, down noticeably in season 2 from 2012’s season 1.
- But the “Game of Thrones” season 3 premiere drew tons of fans. “It’s the ‘Lord of the Rings’ of cable TV,” said guest Jay Roach. “The epic range of light and darkness is on that level.”
- Actress Rosario Dawson and her “Trance” director Danny Boyle were super awkward at a press junket after having recently broken up.
- Two men allegedly planned to decapitate singer Joss Stone before dumping her body in a river. Luckily, the two suspects were first caught by police.
