It Turns Out, Lindsay Lohan Really DOES Care About Hyperinflation

The other day we mentioned with amusement how LIndsay Lohan had tweeted out an ad for the National Inflation Association, warning about Fed printing, dollar debasement and higher food prices.



Of course, it was just an ad. we didn’t think it was actually her belief that inflation was such a big deal.

WRONG.

Turns out another twitterer responded to her, and she defended the message (via Daily Caller).

So there you have it kids. Be aware of gas and food prices and the Fed!

