Lindsay Lohan is frantically tweeting her thoughts on Brexit, and Twitter is going wild

Myles Udland
Lindsay Lohan. Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Following notable surprises from Newcastle and Sunderland, the British pound was falling and stocks were selling off as the prospect of a ‘Leave’ vote came more into focus. 

And surprisingly stealing the show on Twitter is none other than actress Lindsay Lohan, who lives in London. 

Lohan moved to London with her Russian billionaire fiance  — and is passionately tweeting in support of the “Remain” camp. 

 

 

 

 And, somewhat predictably, journalists and commentators on Twitter don’t know what to make of Lohan’s comments.

 

 

 

 

