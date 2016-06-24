Lindsay Lohan is frantically tweeting her thoughts on Brexit, and Twitter is going wild

Lindsay Lohan. Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Following notable surprises from Newcastle and Sunderland, the British pound was falling and stocks were selling off as the prospect of a ‘Leave’ vote came more into focus.

And surprisingly stealing the show on Twitter is none other than actress Lindsay Lohan, who lives in London.

Lohan moved to London with her Russian billionaire fiance — and is passionately tweeting in support of the “Remain” camp.

#REMAIN Sorry, but #KETTERING where are you&why is this woman @BBCNews speaking on people rather than TELLING us what happens if UK LEAVES?

— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) June 24, 2016

And, somewhat predictably, journalists and commentators on Twitter don’t know what to make of Lohan’s comments.

Guys, Lindsay Lohan is tweeting about Brexit and it is amazing. https://t.co/BRJtYwuE5I

— Sheera Frenkel (@sheeraf) June 24, 2016

First time I’ve ever seen Lindsay Lohan in my feed. This is a bad sign. https://t.co/FsZqIVQAPB

— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) June 24, 2016

I was going to go to bed, then Lindsay Lohan got involved in the EU Referendum

— Ned Donovan (@Ned_Donovan) June 24, 2016

Lindsay Lohan appears to be watching BBC News, baffled by the referendum and calling Sunderland a “beautiful place”. pic.twitter.com/C7MT2tYU5M

— Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) June 24, 2016

