Lindsay Lohan Flies To California, Breaks Rehab Plea Deal — Here's Today's Buzz

Getty/seafieldcenter.com
- Lindsay Lohan was supposed to check into the Seafield centre in Westhampton Beach today for a 90-day court ordered stay, but instead the actress has flown to California in hopes of entering the Morningside facility in Newport Beach — which allows patients to smoke. Problem is, by not entering Seafield, Lohan has violated her plea deal. If the judge believes she has violated the deal, he can throw her in jail for 90 days.
- Following 34-year-old Kriss Kross rapper Chris Kelly’s death, his mum released a statement saying he is “the kind, generous and fun-loving life of the party … His legacy will live on through his music, and we will forever love him.”
- John Oliver will officially take over “Daily Show” hosting duties from John Stewart starting June 10. Stewart is taking a hiatus to direct a feature film about the true story of a journalist who was taken prisoner in Iraq for 118 days.
- Kelsey Grammer has been cast as the main human villain in the fourth “Transformers” movie (a.k.a. “Trans4mers”). All we know is his name will be Harold Attinger and he is “a counter intelligence guy.”
- Gwyneth Paltrow wants her own “Iron Man” spin-off centered around her character, Pepper Potts. “I would love Pepper to get her own movie. In the comics, she becomes Rescue and gets her own suit. Maybe we’ll push Marvel a little … I love her. She’s so sweet and she’s strong.”
- HBO renews Julia Louis-Dreyfuss show “Veep” for a third term, er, season.
- Kim Kardashian hangs out backstage at Beyoncé’s London concert.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.