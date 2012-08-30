Lindsay Lohan Banned From Chateau Marmont After Skipping Out On Nearly $50K Hotel Bill

Lindsay Lohan has been banned from hip Hollywood hotel Chateau Marmont after not paying a $46,350.04 tab following her 47-day stay.Lohan, who had been living at the hotel off Sunset Boulevard during June and July, “was ordered to get her stuff out by 12 PM August 1. She was then banned from the entire property,” reports TMZ.

TMZ also obtained a letter from the hotel’s General Manager, Philip Pavel, stating they had repeatedly asked Lohan for payment, but never received a dime.

According to an itemized bill for Lohan’s stay that TMZ managed to also get their hands on, Lohan’s expenses include:

Minibar charges for the 47 days: $3,145.07. The highest daily tab amounts to $502.43.

Cigarettes: $686. Lohan purchased 49 packs in 47 days at $14/pack.

Chateau Candle: $100.

Chateau restaurant: On July 4 alone, Lohan spent $1,992.07 on food and drinks. On top of that, she spent $685.96 that day on room service.

Lohan is now banned from the Chateau’s hotel and restaurant until her tab is paid. To view the entire itemized bill and letter from the hotel’s GM, CLICK HERE.

But with some hefty paychecks coming her way this summer, Lohan should be able to foot the bill.

Here’s Lohan’s recent earnings, as reported earlier this month by TMZ, citing “sources directly involved in Lindsay’s finances”:

Playboy (December issue but she was paid in 2012) $1 Million.

“Liz and Dick” Lifetime movie: $300,000.

“The Canyons,” Bret Easton Ellis film: $6,480 (scale).

“Scary Movie” (Lindsay is about to sign on): $200,000

With Lohan reported to rake in over $2 million this year, surely she can cover her Chateau Marmont tab.

And luckily for Lohan, she will not be prosecuted by the DA after being accused Tuesday of stealing $100K worth of jewelry from a friend’s Hollywood home.

SEE ALSO: Lindsay Lohan suspect in $100K jewelry heist >



