Lindsay Lohan Arrived Late To 'Scary Movie 5' Premiere—Here's Today's Buzz

Lindsay Lohan at the premiere of ‘Scary Movie 5.’

After promoting her “Scary Movie 5” film this week, Lindsay Lohan showed up to the movie’s premiere 30 minutes after the red carpet was set to close. The actress will be attending the Coachella music festival this weekend before heading to a rehab facility May 2.



The “Iron Man 3” UK premiere was moved for Margaret Thatcher’s funeral.

For his 87th birthday, Hugh Hefner received a 3-D collaboration of Playboy magazines from his 26-year-old wife, Crystal Harris.

Remember the Troll dolls of the ’60s? DreamWorks Animation has acquired the brand and plans to give the franchise new life. The studio originally had plans to make a film back in 2010.

Amanda Bynes took to Twitter to say that neither her parents nor her friends speak on her behalf. These are the latest in a bizarre round of tweets the Nickelodeon child star has put out in recent weeks after displaying erratic behaviour since last year.

Warner Bros. revealed another poster for “The Hangover Part III” featuring the Wolfgang. The film hits theatres May 24.

