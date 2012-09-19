Lindsay Lohan Arrested For Hitting A Guy With Her Porsche

Photo: Getty Images / Pool via Stylecaster

Troubled former Disney darling Lindsay Lohan was arrested early Wednesday morning for allegedly leaving the scene of accident.Lohan hit a man’s knee when she was pulling in to park her Porsche Cayenne near the Dream Hotel, TMZ reported.



The Parent Trap star was arrested around 2:30 a.m. when she left the hotel and was booked for leaving the scene of an accident.

But, according to TMZ, alcohol wasn’t involved in the incident.

