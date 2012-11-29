Lindsay Lohan Arrested For Assault At A Chelsea Nightclub

Troubled movie star Lindsay Lohan was arrested again last night on assault charges at a Chelsea nightclub, according to NBC New York.



Lohan and her team were at a 10th precinct police station on Thursday morning.

According to NY Post, Lohan’s alleged punch caused “bruising and swelling to the victim’s face, cops said.” Also: “Lohan was actually banned from Avenue years ago, after tweeting about Justin Timberlake’s dating blunders, but that ban was later lifted.”

The 26-year-old was first placed on probation in 2007 for driving under the influence and again in 2011 for taking a necklace from a jewelry store without permission, along with various other legal incidents.

And here’s a video of her being taken into custody from TMZ:

