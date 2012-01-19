Lindsay Lohan And Megan Fox Fight For Elizabeth Taylor Role -- Here's The Morning Buzz

Aly Weisman

           

Paula Deen


  • Anthony Bourdain rips Paula Deen– Says she’s a diabetic scam artist!
  • Jennifer Lopez and her 24-year-old boyfriend express their love on Twitter by retweeting each other.
  • Miley Cyrus got Liam Hemswoth an adorable puppy named Ziggy for his birthday.
  • Zooey Deschanel reveals girls used to spit in her face in high school. But she’s so adorkable!
  • Wolf on the loose! Wolf Blitzer breaks it down at the BET honours after party.
  • Adele has a new boyfriend, who has a wife and kids.
  • Lindsay Lohan and Megan Fox both want to play Elizabeth Taylor in the made-for-tv movie version of her life.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.