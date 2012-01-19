Lindsay Lohan And Megan Fox Fight For Elizabeth Taylor Role -- Here's The Morning Buzz

- Anthony Bourdain rips Paula Deen– Says she’s a diabetic scam artist!
- Jennifer Lopez and her 24-year-old boyfriend express their love on Twitter by retweeting each other.
- Miley Cyrus got Liam Hemswoth an adorable puppy named Ziggy for his birthday.
- Zooey Deschanel reveals girls used to spit in her face in high school. But she’s so adorkable!
- Wolf on the loose! Wolf Blitzer breaks it down at the BET honours after party.
- Adele has a new boyfriend, who has a wife and kids.
- Lindsay Lohan and Megan Fox both want to play Elizabeth Taylor in the made-for-tv movie version of her life.
