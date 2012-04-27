Lindsay Lohan 'A Total Nightmare' on 'Glee' Set—Here's Today's Buzz

Aly Weisman

  • Lindsay Lohan was not only “late and unprepared” to shoot her latest guest-starring stint on “Glee,” but she was “a total nightmare,” according to sources on set. Good luck to those about to work with the party-loving actress in the new Elizabeth Taylor biopic “Liz and Dick.”
  • Meet Rita Ora, the British songstress signed to Jay-Z’s label being called “The new Rihanna.”
  • “Fringe” fan? You’re in luck, the show will get one more final season.
  • They may be estranged as a couple, but David Arquette says he still loves acting alongside Courteney Cox.
  • Add another to the pregnancy list. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are expecting their second child.
  • Kim Kardashian made a kwik kameo on last night’s live west coast “30 Rock” episode, adding a bit of her social media savvy to the show.
  • While Sir Paul McCartney appeared on last night’s east coast episode and stayed just long enough to give Alec Baldwin a slap across the face. Watch below

                 

