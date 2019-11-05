Lindsay Hoyle elected by MPs to replace John Bercow as House of Commons Speaker

UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor Lindsay Hoyle addresses the House of Commons.

Labour MP Lindsay Hoyle elected as the new House of Commons Speaker, replacing John Bercow.

The former Deputy Speaker replaces Bercow after a controversial nine years in the job.

He promises to be more impartial than his predecessor, saying that “we are all equal when it comes to speak.”

He beats six other candidates to the position.

Lindsay Hoyle has been elected as the new House of Commons speaker, replacing John Bercow after nine years in the job.

The former Deputy Speaker beat his Labour colleague Chris Bryant in the final of four rounds of voting by 325 votes to 213.

Hoyle promised to be a more impartial speaker than his predecessor, saying he would remove any “pecking order” for those seeking to speak in the Commons.

He also signalled a change in culture in the Commons, following allegations of bullying against his predecessor.

“We’ve got to make sure that… respect and tolerance for everyone who works here will be shown,” he said, adding that “this House will change, but it will change for the better.”

Hoyle’s election was immediately welcomed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said that Hoyle would “bring your signature kindness to proceedings.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also congratulated Hoyle, who he said would be “absolutely brilliant chair of this House.”

Watch Lindsay Hoyle elected as Speaker

The moment Sir Lindsay Hoyle is elected as the new Commons Speakerhttps://t.co/PLtZQFimS8 pic.twitter.com/MvuvlouNYX — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 4, 2019

Hoyle is widely respected in the Commons, where he is seen as a safe pair of hands following a period in which his predecessor has repeatedly clashed with the government over Brexit.

Bercow took the role of Speaker to global prominence following the 2017 general election when the Conservative government lost its majority in the Commons.

He used the position to empower MPs to take control of the government’s legislative agenda, enabling them to pass legislation which forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson to request a three-month delay to Brexit.

Bercow also became an international figure, with clips of his outspoken interventions in the Commons often going viral on social media and featuring in late-night US comedy shows.

Hoyle led the pack

Getty Lindsay Hoyle led the pack among the MPs running for Speaker

By contrast, Hoyle is seen as a much less controversial figure.

His decision last week not to select amendments which would have given MPs a vote on whether to allow 16-year-olds and EU nationals to vote in the upcoming general election was seen by some as the start of a less confrontational relationship between Downing Street and the Speakers’ Office.

Hoyle beat Meg Hillier, Harriet Harman, Eleanor Laing, Chris Bryant, Rosie Winterton and Edward Leigh to the position.

The election was presided over by the former Conservative MP Ken Clarke, who as the oldest member of the House of Commons, holds the honorific position of Father of the House.

House of Commons Speaker results

First round

Sir Lindsay Hoyle – 211

Dame Eleanor Laing – 113

Chris Bryant – 98

Harriet Harman – 72

Dame Rosie Winterton – 46

Sir Edward Leigh – 12 (eliminated)

Meg Hillier – 10 – (eliminated)

Second round:

Lindsay Hoyle – 244

Eleanor Laing – 122

Chris Bryant – 120

Harriet Harman – 59

Rosie Winterton – 30 (eliminated)

Third round:

Lindsay Hoyle – 267

Chris Bryant – 169

Eleanor Laing – 127 (eliminated)

Bercow bows out

Associated Press Former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow speaks to lawmakers during an election debate in the House of Commons, London, Monday Oct. 28, 2019. Lawmakers on Monday rejected Johnson’s call for a December national election, in the hope of breaking the political deadlock over Brexit. (Jessica Taylor/House of Commons via AP)

John Bercow officially left the House of Commons on Monday, resigning his position as both Speaker and as the Member of Parliament for Buckingham.

Under Parliament’s antiquated rules Bercow had to accept a new position of “Steward and Bailiff of the Manor of Northstead” in order to step down.

He left after a controversial period in which he was lauded by many opposition MPs for empowering backbenchers but accused by MPs on the government benches of overreaching his position.

Bercow hit the headlines around the globe for his decision to ban Trump from speaking in the UK Parliament. He said that the president should not be allowed to address members and peers due to his record of “racism and sexism.”

