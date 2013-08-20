Lindsey Graham Is Advocating The Death Of An American Alleged Terrorist On Twitter

Sen. Lindsey Graham, the senior Republican senator from South Carolina,

has taken to Twitterto advocate for the use of lethal force in the prosecution of an American citizen allegedly aligned with al Qaeda.

In a series of Tweets posted today, Graham says the U.S. should kill Adam Gadahan, a natural born citizen of the United States, without hesitation and without due process.

Graham is basically defending the tactic President Obama used in killing Anwar al-Awlaki, an al Qaeda spokesman who was also an American citizen. Awlaki was killed in a drone strike in Yemen in 2011.

Gadahn was born in California in 1978. He moved to Pakistan in 1998 and is believed to be aligned with al Qaeda. He recently released a video advocating for the killing of U.S. diplomats. He is on the F.B.I.’s most wanted list.

“If captured, Gadahn should NOT be read his Miranda rights but held as an enemy combatant under the Law of War for intelligence gathering,” Graham said in one tweet.

Here are all his tweets:

Graham is a hawkish Republican who has advocated for harsh tactics in the Middle East previously. He is a colonel in the Air Force Reserves, where he serves as a judge advocate.

