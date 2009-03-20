Lindsay Campbell's New Show, 'Heckle U', Launching Today*

Updated. Former Wallstrip star Lindsay Campbell (SA 100 #89) will appear in a new show on CBS.com.

According to a listing on TV.com, she plays a character named Carla Stevens on Heckle U, a new Web-only show about sports hecklers. It’s scheduled to launch today. The show appears to be sponsored by Head & Shoulders, a Procter & Gamble (PG) brand.

Lindsay tells us she is doing a cameo as “the gold-digging fiance” of Owen Benjamin, one of the hecklers. She also helped produce it along with Wallstrip founders Adam Elend and Jeff Marks. She’ll appear in some of the show’s later episodes.

Here’s how CBS (CBS) describes the show:

Chance Stevens and Darrell Downing are two of the greatest hecklers of our time. With raw wit and perspiration, Chance and Darrell rocked the collegiate and pro basketball worlds. But their road to fame, fortune, and master heckle-dom was riddled with speedbumps. Watch Heckle U: The Chance and Darrell Story beginning in March to learn the story behind the greatest heckling duo since muppets Statler and Waldorf.

Campbell left Wallstrip last year to start Moblogic, a show about news and politics. CBS shut down Moblogic last November and bailed on Wallstrip early this year.

Here’s episode one.

