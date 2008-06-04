That Was Quick: Wacky CBS Web Video Show Now Promoting Sober CBS TV Show

Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says synergy is “B.S”. CBS CEO Les Moonves has a different view.



How else to explain the recent tie-up between CBS’s venerable “60 Minutes” and Moblogic, the Web newsy show spun out of Wallstrip?

In the clip below, see host Lindsay Campbell, who normally does slightly off-kilter, Webified commentary and person-on-the-street interviews, soberly introducing her viewers to Dr. Paul Farmer, who does very serious life-saving work in Haiti. More accurately — see her introduce her viewers to a segment of “60 Minutes” about Dr. Farmer.

To be clear: This seems like worthy stuff to get in front of a Web audience. And we don’t really care what Lindsay does, because we’re totally in the bag for her. But last we heard Lindsay and the MobLogic guys were going to use their new platform to help CBS carve out a new online identity. And promoting “60 Minutes” clips doesn’t seem like that to us.

UPDATE: “60 Minutes” EP Jeff Fager gave us a call to say there are no plans to use Lindsay on “60 Minutes,” at least not now. But, “60 Minutes” segments get 15 million streams a week on Yahoo vs about 13 million viewers on TV on Sunday nights.







