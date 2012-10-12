Listen To The Heated Feud Between Lindsay & Dina Lohan Over A $40K Loan—Here's Today's Buzz

- Getty Images / Isaac BrekkenYouTube sensation PSY is getting a whopping $60K to perform at Las Vegas clubs. The payday is on par with Sin City regulars Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, who is said to take home about $100,000 per job, and LMFAO’s Redfoo, who sources say earns about $75,000 per “Party Rock” performance.
- James Gandolfini’s secret role in “Zero Dark 30″–the Osama bin Laden film from “The Hurt Locker” director, Kathryn Bigelow–will be the head of CIA.
- Variety for all! New owner Jay Penske announced that the trade publication’s online pay wall will be no more.
- Mo Yan, the Chinese author of “Red Sorghum” and “The Garlic Ballads,” won the Nobel Literature Prize on Thursday.
- Jennifer Aniston has been named the co-owner and face of a new hair care line called Living Proof. The actress teamed up with a a professor at MIT to launch the product line available at Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom, QVC and on LivingProof.com
- “Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth has been offered $10 Million to play a terrorist hunter in ‘American Assassin.’ While it is the 11th book in Vince Flynn’s series of espionage novels, ‘American Assassin’ could be an ideal place to start a movie franchise.
- Madonna dedicated her concert Wednesday night to a child activist shot in Pakistan. Jessica Alba, Heidi Klum, Neil Patrick Harris, Emily VanCamp and Darren Criss were all in attendance at the Staples centre show.
- After trying to figure out a way to salvage NBC’s $10 million investment in a “Munsters” pilot, the network has decided to air the reboot as a Halloween special.
- Blind singer Andrea Bocelli goes rollerblading with the help of his bicyclist wife.
- Lindsay and Dina Lohan are fighting over a $40K loan the actress gave her mother so she could keep her Long Island home. Listen to the sad family feud between Lindsay, Dina and her father Michael below:
