Hire This LA Model As A 'Real, Live Mermaid' For Your Next Party

The internet is buzzing over model Linden Wolbert, who makes her living by performing at pool parties as a “real, live mermaid.”



The professional underwater model, videographer, and diver can hold her breath for five minutes and swims with her custom-made, six-foot long silicon tail, which weighs 35 pounds and took seven months to create, she told The Sun.

Wolbert performs at pool parties and has traveled all around the world. The New York Daily News even reports that A-listers Justin Timberlake and Jessica Alba have hired her to perform in the past.

See Wolbert in action below.

