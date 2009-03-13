Linden Lab Finally Cracks Down On Second Life Porn

Second Life is about to get a lot less sexy.

Linden Lab, the company behind Second Life, announced today a range of new measures meant to finally confine Second Life’s sprawling adult community to a virtual “red light district.” Among the new rules going into effect soon are:

All adult goods and services will be confined to a specific “geographic” area in Second Life, meaning (we think) virtual genitalia and bdsm gear will no longer be offered in Second Life’s malls next to the shoes and custom hairstyles.

Second Life’s search engine will filter out adult-related ads. (Although we imagine people will try to game the system.)

Access to adult areas will be restricted to users who go through an age verification process. Linden first proposed age verification mid-2007 amidst a “virtual child pornography” scandal, but the program was never really enforced.

Generally, we applaud Linden’s move. While a lot of people enjoy the Second Life service for innocent ends, Linden’s virtual world oozes sexuality. Bare-chested hyper-muscular male avatars and busty, scantily clad female avatars are the norm, not the exception.

But since previous crackdowns on porn in Second Life came and went with no follow-through, we’re withholding judgment until we actually see the execution.

The open question is how Second Life’s current population will react — a lot of users we’re sure prefer Second Life just the way it is. We fully expect hyperbolic cries of “censorship!” and probably at least one avatar will “virtually” (read: play-act) set themselves on fire. But these new restrictions don’t really seem overly onerous, and given the obvious need for Linden Lab to do something to turn Second Life around we have faith Linden’s customers will adapt and evolve.

