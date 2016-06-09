There has been a big change at a hedge fund launched by former JPMorgan traders

A hedge fund founded by JPMorgan traders has gone through a C-suite shakeup.

New York-based Linden Advisors appointed Vincent Leva, its former director of operations, to CFO at the start of this month. Leva replaces Craig Jarvis, who retired last month from the firm’s CFO and CCO positions.

And Saul Ahn, Linden’s general counsel, has taken on the additional role of CCO.

The $1.4 billion hedge fund announced the changes in a recent

SEC filing, which was tracked by AltX, a hedge fund platform.

Four members of JP Morgan’s US prop trading group founded Linden in 2003, according to the SEC filing. The hedge fund focuses on investment strategies using convertible bonds, credit and equity volatility.

The firm’s CEO is Siu Min (Joe) Wong, who worked as a VP at JPMorgan from 1998 through 2003, according to a Bloomberg terminal profile.

