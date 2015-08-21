'Lost' co-creator blasts 'Game of Thrones' fans who threaten to stop watching the show

Damon Lindelof, a co-creator of “Lost” and HBO’s “Leftovers,” is a big fan of “Game of Thrones” and thinks that people who threaten to quit the show are being ridiculous.

That’s just part of what he told Entertainment Weekly when the magazine’s reporter asked the producer what he thought of Season 5’s daring plot decisions.

“You only need to demonstrate excellence once a season for me to view the entire season as excellent, or the entire show as excellent,” Lindelof said of his admiration for the series. “And ‘Game of Thrones’ is able to do it at any one time.”

Lindelof read the first three books of George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire,” which “Game of Thrones” is based on, before the show aired and decided to stop there.

“I was like, ‘I would love to get to a place in this show where I am genuinely surprised,'” he said.

HBO Many ‘Game of Thrones’ fans don’t believe that Jon Snow won’t be back.

That being said, Lindelof points out that there is one part of modern fandoms that he dislikes — especially when it comes to “Game of Thrones” surprises: Those who threaten to quit watching just because they disagree with a story choice.

Read what he had to say about those types of fans below:

But when you are in the zeitgeist, and when you are loved, there’s this part of it — people threaten to stop watching, people say “it’s not as good as it used to be,” people say, “If you kill this character, I will stop watching the show.” One of the things that people fell in love with about Thrones was its willingness to kill anyone — but you can’t kill Jon Snow, you know? You can kill anyone — but you can’t kill Tyrion. And you can’t kill Dany. As long as you don’t kill those three. And it’s like: “But I thought you loved the show because we killed Ned Stark! He was the un-killable character!” So we have to be willing to do that. … And I see people pushing against Thrones where it’s like, literally from week to week, someone will say, “This is the most excellent show, this season is firing on all cylinders, it’s never been better.” And then because of one story move — Stannis burns his daughter — suddenly [the reaction is] like, “I cannot watch this show anymore. I’m quitting you, Game of Thrones.” And I’m thinking: “No, you’re not. Don’t be an arse.” That’s like my 8-year-old saying, “We’re not best friends anymore.”

Currently, the biggest movement among fans are those who are holding out hope that Jon Snow will return for Season 6 — dead or alive.

