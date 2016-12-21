Linde and Praxair are merging to create a $65 billion industrial gas behemoth

Linde and Praxair, two German industrial air providers, announced a merger on Tuesday that will create the largest industrial air company in the world.

According to a release from the companies, the combined company will have an enterprise value of $65 billion. Praxair CEO Steve Angel will continue in that role at the new, combined company.

The deal will be an all stock merger with Linde shareholders receiving 1.54 shares of the new company per share of Linde stock they hold. Praxair shareholders will receive one share in the new company per share of Praxair stock. Thus, the combined company will be made up of equal parts Linde and Praxair shareholders.

Credit Suisse will be advising Praxair in the deal, while Linde will be advised by Perella Weinberg Partners and Morgan Stanley.

The new company will be called Linde and its stock will trade in New York and Frankfurt.

According to the release, the companies expect to create $1 billion in annual synergies through the merger.

