The Death Of A Young UK Aid Worker Will Throw The Afghanistan Coalition Into Turmoil

Devastating news from Afghanistan over the last few days… on Friday, a UK aid worker who had been taken hostage was killed in a coalition rescue attempt.



Now this morning, UK PM David Cameron says the worker — Linda Norgrove — may have been killed by a coalition grenade during the rescue process. This contradicts initial reports which said that Norgrove died when her captors detonated a suicide vest.

The coalition in Afghanistan is already frayed, as the mission aimlessly wanders on.

It’s easy to see that the death of this young aid worker — which may end up being pinned in the eyes of many on the US — will sap the UK of any will to continue to trudge along.

