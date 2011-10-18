Linda McMahon Broke FEC Rules With Appearance In Make-A-Wish Ad

Failed Senate candidate Linda McMahon violated election laws by appearing in a Make-a-Wish Foundation ad, but the Federal Election Commission has decided not to press the issue.



As Talking Points Memo reported Monday, the FEC determined that McMahon’s appearance in a World Wrestling Entertainment ad for the foundation was “fleeting” and unrelated to her campaign, so have decided not to pursue the case. In the video, McMahon is shown for about one second as she greets a boy in a wheelchair.

The FEC also ruled that a WWE fan appreciation day held days before the election did not violate election laws because the event did not reference McMahon or her campaign.

Connecticut Democrats had alleged that McMahon and her husband were illegally using the wrestling organisation to solicit donations for her campaign.

