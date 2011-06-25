Linda McCartney's Private Photos Of Paul And Other Rock 'N' Roll Legends

Photo: Photographer: Linda McCartney/Courtesy, Bonni Benrubi Gallery, NYC
Linda Eastman was an American up-and-coming photographer of rock ‘n’ roll bands when she traveled to London to document the cultural revolution in the 1960s, known as the “Swinging Sixties,” and met Paul McCartney in a bar.They married in 1969, and she became Linda McCartney — the wife of a Beatle and the mother of Stella McCartney, the famous fashion designer to the stars.
Throughout her life in the spotlight, Linda took some 200,000 photographs of musicians in their private and public lives. She was the first female photographer to land the cover a Rolling Stone magazine with her photo of Eric Clapton, and the only photographer that has both published a photo on the cover and also appeared on the cover (with husband Paul McCartney.)
Linda McCartney: Life in Photographs is a new 288-page book, which highlights Linda’s photography work, including intimate photos of her family. The collection of these images are also currently on display through July at New York’s Bonni Benrubi Gallery, which gave us permission to publish some of Linda’s work on our site.
The Beatles, London, 1967 © 1967 Paul McCartney Photographer: Linda McCartney/Courtesy, Bonni Benrubi Gallery, NYC
Jimi Hendrix, New York, 1967 © 1967 Paul McCartney Photographer: Linda McCartney/Courtesy, Bonni Benrubi Gallery, NYC
Jim Morrison, New York, 1967 © 1967 Paul McCartney Photographer: Linda McCartney/ Courtesy, Bonni Benrubi Gallery, NYC
Willem de Kooning, East Hampton, New York, 1968 © 1968 Paul McCartney Photographer: Linda McCartney/Courtesy, Bonni Benrubi Gallery, NYC
Paul McCartney, Los Angeles, 1968 © 1968 Paul McCartney Photographer: Linda McCartney/Courtesy, Bonni Benrubi Gallery, NYC
Queen's Speech, Liverpool, 1968 © 1968 Paul McCartney Photographer: Linda McCartney/Courtesy, Bonni Benrubi Gallery, NYC
Paul, London, 1978 © 1978 Paul McCartney Photographer: Linda McCartney/Courtesy, Bonni Benrubi Gallery, NYC
Paul, Stella and James, Scotland, 1982 © 1982 Paul McCartney Photographer: Linda McCartney/Courtesy, Bonni Benrubi Gallery, NYC
Self-portrait, Sussex, 1985 © 1985 Paul McCartney Photographer: Linda McCartney/Courtesy, Bonni Benrubi Gallery, NYC
