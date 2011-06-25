Linda McCartney's Private Photos Of Paul And Other Rock 'N' Roll Legends

Photo: Photographer: Linda McCartney/Courtesy, Bonni Benrubi Gallery, NYC

Linda Eastman was an American up-and-coming photographer of rock ‘n’ roll bands when she traveled to London to document the cultural revolution in the 1960s, known as the “Swinging Sixties,” and met Paul McCartney in a bar.They married in 1969, and she became Linda McCartney — the wife of a Beatle and the mother of Stella McCartney, the famous fashion designer to the stars.



Throughout her life in the spotlight, Linda took some 200,000 photographs of musicians in their private and public lives. She was the first female photographer to land the cover a Rolling Stone magazine with her photo of Eric Clapton, and the only photographer that has both published a photo on the cover and also appeared on the cover (with husband Paul McCartney.)

Linda McCartney: Life in Photographs is a new 288-page book, which highlights Linda’s photography work, including intimate photos of her family. The collection of these images are also currently on display through July at New York’s Bonni Benrubi Gallery, which gave us permission to publish some of Linda’s work on our site.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.