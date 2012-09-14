WATCH: The First Trailer For 'Lincoln'

After a series of teases it’s finally here.
The trailer for Steven Spielberg‘s “Lincoln” featuring Daniel Day-Lewis made its world debut at 7 p.m. in a live Google+ hangout with the director himself this evening.
The film comes out in limited release November 9 before rolling out nationwide November 16.
Check it out below:
