John Weaver, co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, acknowledges sending 'inappropriate' messages to several men

Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images John McCain (L) looks over some documents with then-campaign advisor John Weaver (R) while flying from Virginia Beach to Bismarck, North Dakota on February 28, 2000.

Co-founder of The Lincoln Project, John Weaver, has admitted sending “inappropriate” messages to several men after allegations surfaced this week, Axios reported on Friday.

“The truth is that I’m gay,” Weaver said in an apologetic statement. “And that I have a wife and two kids who I love. My inability to reconcile those two truths has led to this agonizing place.”

Several men accused Weaver of sending them unsolicited and sexually-suggestive messages, some of which also made offers of employment or political advancement.

Weaver, a former advisor to the late Sen. John McCain, said he would not be returning to the group.

The Lincoln Project’s innovative media campaigns have been a thorn in the side of the Trump Administration.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The co-founder of The Lincoln Project, John Weaver, has apologised for sending “inappropriate” sexually-charged messages to several men after accusations surfaced earlier this week, Axios reported.

Weaver, who was also the former advisor to the late Senator John McCain, told Axios on Friday: “To the men I made uncomfortable through my messages that I viewed as consensual mutual conversations at the time: I am truly sorry. They were inappropriate and it was because of my failings that this discomfort was brought on you.”

“The truth is that I’m gay,” Weaver added. “And that I have a wife and two kids who I love. My inability to reconcile those two truths has led to this agonizing place.”

The Lincoln Project, started in late 2019 by high-profile former GOP operatives, including Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George Conway, gained a reputation last year for its viral memes bashing President Donald Trump and his administration, including billboards in New York City mocking Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Weaver became one of the most prominent members of the group.

Weaver’s comments come as several men took to social media this week to accuse the political strategist of sending them unsolicited and sexually suggestive messages, some of which also made offers of employment or political advancement, Axios reported.



Read more:

‘Time to shiv him’: Trump’s political future in serious jeopardy as Republicans say Senate conviction and permanent ban from holding office remain very much in play



A recent report by investigative news website Forensic News claimed that at least 30 young men had come forward, accusing Weaver of sending them unsolicited pictures, flying “politically-ambitious men to his location for massages,” and offering jobs in exchange for sexual relations.

While Weaver was apologetic in his statement, he also suggested that the sudden emergence of the claims could be traced “to critics of him and the [sic] Lincoln Project.”

“While I am taking full responsibility for the inappropriate messages and conversations, I want to state clearly that the other smears being leveled at me … are categorically false and outrageous,” Weaver told Axios.

A spokesperson for The Lincoln Project told Axios, “John’s statement speaks for itself.” Insider also reached out to the Lincoln Project for comment.

Weaver took a “medical leave of absence” from The Lincoln Project last summer and “will not be returning to the group,” Axios reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.